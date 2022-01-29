Lichfield Sinfonia will return to live performances with a concert in the city.
They will perform work by Bruch, Shostakovich, Schumann and Delius at Lichfield Cathedral on 5th February.
It will also feature soloist Callum Smart on violin.
A spokesperson said:
“We have not played in the cathedral for some years, so it is really exciting for us to be playing in such a magnificent building with a wonderful soloist playing the Bruch Violin Concerto.
“Join us if you can to celebrate the return of live music.”Lichfield Sinfonia spokesperson
Tickets are £16 adults and £5 children. To book click here.