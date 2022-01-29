Callum Smart

Lichfield Sinfonia will return to live performances with a concert in the city.

They will perform work by Bruch, Shostakovich, Schumann and Delius at Lichfield Cathedral on 5th February.

It will also feature soloist Callum Smart on violin.

A spokesperson said:

“We have not played in the cathedral for some years, so it is really exciting for us to be playing in such a magnificent building with a wonderful soloist playing the Bruch Violin Concerto. “Join us if you can to celebrate the return of live music.” Lichfield Sinfonia spokesperson

Tickets are £16 adults and £5 children. To book click here.