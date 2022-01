Police have found drugs after a vehicle was stopped in Burntwood.

The car was stopped by patrol officers last night (28th January) on the A5195 bypass.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Officers stopped a vehicle that was found to be uninsured when checks were made.

“The vehicle was also searched and a quantity of cannabis was found and the driver was reported for summons to court.

“The vehicle was subsequently seized.”

Staffordshire Police spokesperson