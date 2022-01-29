Jack Langston scores from the penalty spot. Picture: Dave Birt

Chasetown FC survived a late scare against Corby Town to make it four wins in a row.

The game started in bizarre circumstances as the referee made The Scholars change into their red away kit after deeming that the visitors’ purple strip clashed with home side’s blue.

The restart saw Chasetown have a great chance to take the lead but Liam Kirton saw his effort cleared off the line.

The home side eventually took the lead in bizarre circumstances as Lewis White looped a header over his own goalkeeper Ben Heath.

Ryan Wynter then doubled the Chasetown advantage as he headed past Heath from six yards.

Corby were fastest out of the blocks in the second half and reduced the arrears when Joe Curtis volleyed past Curtis Pond.

But Chasetown restored their two goal advantage midway through the half after Johno Atherton was sent tumbling in the box and Langston converted the penalty kick.

Corby reduced the deficit again in the 86th minute when Elliott Sandy lobbed Pond.

The Scholars keeper then denied Peter Abimbolo late on to preserve the three points for Chasetown.