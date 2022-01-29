There was a first for Lichfield City FC as they played out a stalemate for the first time this season.

After two 4-1 defeats on the spin, Ivor Green’s men had a far less eventful afternoon at Walsall Wood.

City fans have seen their side net 57 times and concede 35 goals in just 23 Midland Football League Premier Division games this season, but in blustery conditions they were forced to see defences come out on top in their side’s latest encounter.

The first half saw few chances with the conditions forcing both keepers to be alert to collect crosses.

The second half followed the theme of the opening 45 with defences firmly on top.

Only a fine save from home keeper Callum Smith prevented Lichfield from taking the lead though as he pushed away a Jack Edwards half-volley.

James Beeson also had to be alert in the City goal to push away a Walsall Wood free-kick and ensure neither side were able to find the net.