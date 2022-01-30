The efforts of local residents and businesses to overcome the challenges of the Covid pandemic have been hailed by the leader of Staffordshire County Council.

It comes as the UK marks the second anniversary of the first confirmed coronavirus case.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the resilience and kindness of communities had shone through during this period.

Alan White

“The last two years have been incredibly challenging and, in some cases, truly heart-breaking as people lost loved ones. “Throughout this time the people of Staffordshire have pulled together like never before and I have been hugely impressed by the county’s determination, resilience and above all kindness in helping others since the start of the pandemic. “As we mark the second anniversary this weekend, I would like to thank residents and businesses across the county for all they have done and continue to do to help this county. “I am confident we can now build on what we have achieved to deliver a brighter and stronger future for Staffordshire.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The first confirmed cases of Covid were announced by the Government on 31st January 2020.

Since then, there have been more than 220,000 confirmed cases in Staffordshire and around 2,000 more deaths than would have been expected over that time period.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and social care, said: