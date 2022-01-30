The efforts of local residents and businesses to overcome the challenges of the Covid pandemic have been hailed by the leader of Staffordshire County Council.
It comes as the UK marks the second anniversary of the first confirmed coronavirus case.
Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the resilience and kindness of communities had shone through during this period.
“The last two years have been incredibly challenging and, in some cases, truly heart-breaking as people lost loved ones.
“Throughout this time the people of Staffordshire have pulled together like never before and I have been hugely impressed by the county’s determination, resilience and above all kindness in helping others since the start of the pandemic.
“As we mark the second anniversary this weekend, I would like to thank residents and businesses across the county for all they have done and continue to do to help this county.
“I am confident we can now build on what we have achieved to deliver a brighter and stronger future for Staffordshire.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council
The first confirmed cases of Covid were announced by the Government on 31st January 2020.
Since then, there have been more than 220,000 confirmed cases in Staffordshire and around 2,000 more deaths than would have been expected over that time period.
Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and social care, said:
“It has been a difficult time for families, for businesses and particularly for those involved in health and care.
“While Covid is still very much with us, and is likely to be for years to come, working together and continuing to play our part will leave us in the best position to face any fresh challenges Covid may bring.
“Key to this is for people to get vaccinated and have the booster as soon as they are eligible and to continue to wear face coverings in crowded indoor places when mixing with people they don’t know.”Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council