People in Lichfield are being asked to give up a couple of hours of their time to help a charity appeal.

A Marie Curie collection

Marie Curie is looking for volunteers to help collect as part of the Great Daffodil Appeal.

The initiative is one of the fundraisers that helps the charity support more than 69,000 people each year.

Aaron Coleman, senior community fundraiser, said:

“We’re so excited that this year we’ll be dusting off our big yellow hats and getting back out there again to host our much-loved collections. “We can’t do this alone, though. We rely on volunteers to donate their time to help us raise as much money as we can so that we can continue to work across Lichfield and ensure Marie Curie is there for terminally ill people, and their families in their final days, weeks, months. “Volunteering at a collection is not only a great way to support Marie Curie but also a chance to meet new people in your local community. “Our team will support you from the moment you sign-up too, making sure you have everything you need to safely encourage the public to donate and wear one of our iconic daffodil pins.” Aaron Coleman, Marie Curie

During the Great Daffodil Appeal the annual National Day of Reflection will take place on 23rd March, with people encouraged to wear a daffodil to remember the millions of people bereaved during the pandemic.

To sign-up to volunteer to collect for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal in Lichfield visit Mariecurie.org.uk/collect.