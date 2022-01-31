Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri

A new headline act has been confirmed for an outdoor concert near Lichfield.

Texas will play at the Forest Live concert at Cannock Chase on 9th June.

They replace Jess Glynne who was forced to cancel her performance.

Sharleen Spiteri, who formed Texas alongside basis Johnny McElhone, said:

“We last played a Forest Live show in 2011 so for us it’s a welcome return to be performing our hits in such a beautiful setting.” Sharleen Spiteri

Tickets will go on sale from 9am on 4th February. For more details visit the Forest Live website.