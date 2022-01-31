Lichfield RUFC extended their lead at the top of the table after a thrilling clash with Kenilworth.

Lichfield RUFC

Both sides are expected to be slugging it out for the title come the end of the season and went into the encounter having only recorded one loss each so far this campaign.

The Myrtle Greens started this game quickly and got on the scoreboard first through Greg Massey who squeezed in the bottom right corner to get the ball down.

From here, the battle was in full swing and lasted the length of the game. Neither side was giving an inch and any advantage was having to be earned through skill or relentless physicality.

The next score came from Kenilworth who managed to force their way over the line, with the conversion taking them into a 7-5 lead with 25 minutes played.

Charlie Milner kicking a conversion. Picture: Jim Wall

Facing a tough wind, Lichfield would likely have been content with a two point deficit at the break, but a well-worked piece of play following a line break sent captain Charlie Milner over. He then converted his own try for a 12-7 lead at half-time.

As the second period began, it was the Myrtle Greens who again started the quickest, Massey again the scorer as he extended the lead to 17-7.

It looked like the hosts were in a position to control the game with the wind behind them, but Kenilworth were too good a side to lie down and came back in full force.

With a Lichfield player in the sin bin the visitors scored two tries to bring the game to 17-17 after 55 minutes.

The game reached its peak with both sides fighting with everything they had to protect their line and find an opportunity to win the game.

In the end it was a fine finish by Kai Lucas-Dumolo as he danced round a couple of defenders in close proximity to the line to wriggle over and give Lichfield a 22-17 lead with 12 minutes to play.

Kenilworth kept going to the final seconds and it took a 19 phase defensive set in the middle of the park for the home side to close the game out.