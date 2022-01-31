A Lichfield schoolgirl is in the running for international awards after her success in obstacle course racing.

Libbie Joyce competing in an obstacle race

Libbie Joyce, who attends The Friary School, has been nominated for the European OCR Community Choice Award for her successes on the global stage, including her involvement in the Spartan Games.

She competes in the gruelling competitions which see lengthy runs combined with challenging barriers such as cargo nets and climbing walls along the way.

The 14-year-old – who even competes against adults in many competitions – is up for the Outstanding Achievement of the Year prize and the Junior OCR Athlete of the Year title. The winners will be decided via a public vote.

The Friary School headteacher Matt Allman said:

“Libbie is part of our school’s elite performer’s scheme where we work education around athletes and performers so that school dovetails with exceptional talent outside of our walls. “We are thrilled that Libbie is getting this recognition – the nomination alone is only a reflection of her work and the fantastic support given to her by her family. “We would urge everyone to vote for Libbie and to put one of our own on the world map for what is a rapidly growing sport.” Matt Allman, The Friary School

People can vote for the Libbie online.