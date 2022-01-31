A plan to utilise technology to transform the way the M6 Toll operates is being expanded.

Midland Expressway Ltd – which operates the road through Lichfield and Burntwood – said the scheme will “enhance the customer experience”.

The RoadAhead initiative includes the use of ANPR systems at tolling booths, with a preliminary trial set to be expanded.

Other measures will include enhancements in the control room and a new customer management system.

Gavin Revell, chief information officer at Midland Expressway Ltd, said: