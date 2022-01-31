The M6 Toll road

A plan to utilise technology to transform the way the M6 Toll operates is being expanded.

Midland Expressway Ltd – which operates the road through Lichfield and Burntwood – said the scheme will “enhance the customer experience”.

The RoadAhead initiative includes the use of ANPR systems at tolling booths, with a preliminary trial set to be expanded.

Other measures will include enhancements in the control room and a new customer management system.

Gavin Revell, chief information officer at Midland Expressway Ltd, said:

“The RoadAhead digital transformation programme is focused on delivering our strategic vision to make the M6 Toll one of the most technologically advanced, customer-orientated and connected motorways in the UK. 

“We continue to evolve our strategy to ensure future technological developments, including a world with connected autonomous vehicles, are considered.

“Along with the tolling technology and infrastructure, the programme focuses on transforming our digital customer journey.

“The changing demands – post-Covid – of a modern workplace have also been considered and our ability to securely offer flexible and digitally enabled services remains a core focus.”

Gavin Revell, Midland Expressway Ltd

