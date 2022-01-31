Police say they are increasing checks on a road in Alrewas after reports of drivers ignoring no entry signs.
Residents have contacted police over the issue on Mickleholme Drive.
PCSO Margaret Griffiths, from Staffordshire Police, said:
“Motorists in Alrewas are being advised that patrols are being carried out in the location in response to complaints of motorists going in the wrong direction through clearly marked no entry signage.
“Drivers are putting themselves, their passengers and other road users and pedestrians at risk as visibility is reduced when approaching the bend.
“Any motorist caught will be issued a fixed penalty notice.”PCSO Margaret Griffiths, Staffordshire Police