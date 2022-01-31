A report has recommended plans to demolish an Elford social club and build new houses are approved.

Elford Sports and Social Club. Picture: Google Streetview

Developers hope to put seven homes on the site of Elford Sports and Social Club.

The site has been closed since June 2019 and a planning report said there was little prospect of it reopening as a going concern.

“Following advice provided by Calders Chartered Surveyors to the trustees of the Elford Social Club, the building and its grounds were marketed for a period of six weeks between April and June 2019. “This followed the end of an existing tenancy and lack of any interest for the premises being taken on by any other parties. “It was also confirmed that no interest whatsoever was received either in terms of enquiries or in terms of firm bids to continue the existing community use.” Planning report

The planning officer’s report added that the proposed scheme should be approved provided Section 106 funding is provided to carry out improvement works at Elford Cricket Club and to help offset the loss of the social club

The application will be debated at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee on 7th February.