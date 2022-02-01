Figures have revealed that £375,000 has been invested in community projects in the Lichfield area as part of mitigation for HS2.

An artist’s impression of the HS2 line

A play area, BMX track and improvements to sports and library facilities are among the areas to have benefited, according to Andrew Stephenson MP, Minister with responsibility for HS2.

The confirmation came in a response to a request from Michael Fabricant MP about how the area was being compensated for the disruption the controversial high speed rail line will cause.

Mr Stephenson said a further £300,000 was already earmarked for projects in the Lichfield area on top of the money already handed over local schemes.

“I have been informed by HS2 Ltd that to date they have announced seven awards totalling over £375,000 into community projects in the Lichfield area. “In addition, a further four awards totalling just under £300,000 have been approved and will be announced in the coming months. “All the awards that have been approved in the Lichfield area to date are for improvements to community amenities. “People who wish to find out what projects have been funded to date can view them via an online interactive map, with new awards added on the last Friday of each month.” Andrew Stephenson MP

Conservative MP Mr Fabricant said it was important that communities facing disruption were able to access funding.

Michael Fabricant