Three first half goals saw Lichfield City FC suffer defeat in the Staffordshire Senior Cup at Leek Town.

Strikes from Tim Grice and William Saxon inside the first quarter of an hour left Ivor Green’s men facing an uphill task, before Robert Stevenson added to their woes with 37 minutes on the clock.

Things could have been even worse for City after their hosts were awarded a penalty early on, but James Beeson produced a fine save to push away the resulting strike.

The Lichfield keeper didn’t have as much joy when a second spot kick was awarded and Grice lashed home from 12 yards.

Leighton McMenemy saw a header saved as City went in search of a leveller, but it was Leek who would strike next when a quick break saw Saxon net to make it 2-0.

Lewi Burnside’s volley was well saved by home stopper Samuel Booth as Lichfield attempted to kick-start their evening, while Charlie Shaw also saw a long range effort kept out.

Jack Edwards was next to go close to reducing the deficit when his corner hit the crossbar.

Leek continued to look a threat though and saw an effort cleared off the line before eventually adding their third goal when Stevenson found the net after a free kick found him in the area.

Max Black sent a header wide and Joe Edwards saw a shot well saved by Booth as Lichfield looked to find a way back into the game in the second half.

City continued to plug away to the end with Luke Childs seeing a shot well saved and Haines sending a header from a corner over the top, but it wasn’t to be for the visitors as they exited the competition.