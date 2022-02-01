An audience in Lichfield will be given a glimpse into the life of one of Britain’s most iconic families at an event in the city.

Richard and David Attenborough

Richard Attenborough, son of Oscar winning director Richard and nephew of renowned broadcaster David, will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 17th February.

Using anecdotes and family insights, he will tell the story of how two national treasures came to rise to the top of their industries.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“What better way to spend an evening than with the Attenboroughs? “We’re delighted to be welcoming Michael for an insider’s view of these two amazing national treasures and looking forward to him sharing some anecdotes from his own highly successful career in theatre.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.