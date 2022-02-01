A Lichfield chef is returning to TV screens in the new series of BBC show The Great British Menu.

Host Andi Oliver with chef Liam Dillon on The Great British Menu

Liam Dillon, owner of The Boat Inn, will represent the central region in the show, which starts today (1st February) at 8pm on BBC 2.

The series will be hosted by Andi Oliver and feature judges Tom Kerridge, Nish Katona and Ed Gamble.

Liam has worked in kitchens across the globe, including Five Fields in Chelsea, Eleven Maddison Park in New York, Noma in Copenhagen and Quay in Sydney.

He returned to Lichfield to open The Boat Inn in 2017.