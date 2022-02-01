A charity fundraising ball with a twist is being held in Lichfield.

The Silent Disco Ball is taking place at the Lichfield Guildhall on 23rd April.

It is being organised by Lichfield Ladies Circle in aid of Headway.

A spokesperson said:

“It’s only £25 for a night of entertainment and to do something different for you and your friends.

“It’s also a great way to come and see what Lichfield Ladies Circle is, to get to know us and see if we’re something you’d like to join.

“We’re now the biggest Ladies Circle in the world and are proud of all the work we do in our community.”

Lichfield Ladies Circle spokesperson