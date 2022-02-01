Lichfield’s MP has been criticised for continuing to support the Prime Minister in the wake of the publication of an update into claims of parties at Number 10.
Boris Johnson apologised in the House of Commons yesterday, but some Conservative figures – including his predecessor Theresa May and Sutton Coldfield MP Andrew Mitchell – were openly critical of the party’s leader in the debate that followed.
But Michael Fabricant told MPs that the Prime Minister was “right to apologise” and welcomed his promise to make changes at Number 10.
The Lichfield MP later said on social media that Mr Johnson had the backing of his party.
“Boris really worked the room at the 1922 Committee meeting tonight.
“I think by the end it was like a Billy Graham evangelical love-in!
“He apologised again, but then outlined where we go from here.”Michael Fabricant MP
But Cllr Paul Ray, who stood against Mr Fabricant in the last General Election, said it was “an insult” to people across Lichfield and Burntwood that their MP had decided to stand by Mr Johnson.
The Liberal Democrat representative said:
“When I stood against Michael Fabricant at the last General Election I said in my election literature he was “rude, daft and a caricature” and that “Lichfield and Burntwood deserved so much better”. How right I was.
“Sue Gray’s update on parties being held in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns is clear.
“This is a damning moment for Boris Johnson but our Conservative MP cannot hide behind lame excuses any longer.
“We all know that while people in our area made terrible sacrifices during lockdowns, Boris Johnson and his team were partying in Downing Street.
“It is an insult to everyone in our area to see Michael Fabricant refusing to speak out about the Conservative Prime Minister who broke the law and lied about it.”Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council
Another former General Election rival, Labour’s Cllr Dave Robertson, branded the Tory MP as “out of touch”.
“He stood up and said ‘the buck stops here’ and everyone in Lichfield held their breath, only for him to ask a question about which building the new Office of the Prime Minister was going to be in.
“The Sue Gray report has at least five matters worthy of the Prime Minister’s resignation.”Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council
Do all members of the Lichfield Conservative Association support Mr Fabricant’s devotion to Mr Johnson?
I am particularly interested in the view of the leader of Lichfield District Council, Doug Pullen. He comes across as an intelligent charmingly self-deprecating man, who seems to be trying to a unite the community in Lichfield: the antithesis of Mr Fabricant.
Silence on this matter will be seen as complicity.
As a comparatively young voter I found myself agreeing with Green MP Caroline Lucas yesterday – our entire political system is rotten to the core. It was depressing watching proceedings in the Commons yesterday. Why should we respect any of them? Our MP proves how borked our political system is every time he makes a public statement.
There is also the issue that Johnson has misled the house (and it is hard to believe that was inadvertent) on multiple occasions, including the false statement regarding the leader of the Opposition and Jimmy Saville in his reply to Mr Starmer yesterday.
If these were indeed inadvertent lies, Johnson should be removed from office on the grounds of mental incapacity. If intentional, on the grounds of the Ministerial Code 1.3.c.
Conservative MPs who are still defending Johnson do themselves no favours, given the mood of the nation.
It’s about time the outrage building in Lichfield is reported here. Fabricant is allowed to fail dismally in his duties without being held to account. Now Lichfield doesn’t have a print newspaper, the responsibility rests on Lichfield Live to report on this.
Is it not newsworthy that Fabricant ignores emails, abdicates responsibility for surgeries and promotes GBNews instead of his actual obligations? That graffiti expressing anger is appearing around Lichfield?
This is investigation-worthy. Please step up.
I’m sorry to say that I have to agree with this article. As someone who voted Conservative in the last two elections, I cannot in all conscience, vote for them again – at least not for Johnson.
Theresa May’s response in the HoC yesterday was statesmanlike, and professional. Oh – how we miss those qualities when describing the current government!
Mr Fabricant’s continued lapdog-like sponsorship of Johnson is sickening – especially after the PM’s decision to invoke Jimmy Saville yesterday, as a means of defence!
Mr Fabricant will ultimately do what suits Mr Fabricant. The fact that (by my reckoning) a huge majority of his constituents think Boris should resign, means diddly squat to him. And there was me thinking MPs are meant to represent their constituents…
I’d love the opportunity to tell Mr Fabricant exactly how angry I am but alas, he doesn’t allow face to face surgeries. I’m fact, I’m not even sure it’s possible to meet him in person which (let’s face it), speaks volumes.
Like I say, Mr Fabricant will ultimately do what suits him.
Lichfield now deserves better. Please vote carefully next time. I know I will.
Do as I say not as I do.
That never worked, and never will do.
The behaviour of so many in power has been shown to be lacking morals and backbone. They are honestly not fit for the offices they hold. If someone supports someone who does not uphold good morals or judgement then they tar themselves with the same brush.
Our MP would do well to take this on board, as would our local conservative association.
Why oh why has Doug Pullen not spoken out over this? He is well thought of across all parties, but he’s remained completely silent.
Johnson and Fabricant are like a comic double act. They should audition and would be better suited to the stage than in Westminster. How much longer do we have to suffer these clowns? Can the voters not see Boris has lied from when he campaigned for Brexit under the instruction of Dominic Cummings. His sights were set on the PM’s job then. He conned the public back then and has continued to do so. “Get Brexit Done” has been a disaster. We are now all so much worse off! No excusing by Covid, he was late to act on that also.
Only one prime minister in the last 50yrs has lost us more unnecessary lives and that was Tony Blair with Iraq and Afghanistan. I feel for all bereaved relatives on both counts.
Michael Fabricant supports this: The Government has wasted more than £9.9 billion on PPE, which is more than it would cost to give every nurse in the NHS a 100 per cent bonus on their salary.
The figure comes from the Department of Health’s Annual Report.
Between April 2020 and August 2021, the Government spent £677.6 million storing excess PPE. It continues to spend £500,000 a day on this.
https://goodlawproject.org/news/ppe-to-go-up-in-smoke/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_campaign=10bn%20waste%20010222&utm_medium=social%20media
Disgraceful.
Clare is right. Both the Tories and Labour are appalling at the moment. Neither appeal to me as a voter in any way at all. Starmer is a dreary London lawyer and he lacks any personality or the ability to really show up Boris as the disgusting liability he is. Time for them all to go. Fabricant is just a lapdog and is useless to his constituents. Labour only ever put up a patsy when they challenge for this seat. Next time I vote it will either be for the Greens or an independent candidate.
Sutton Coldfield Conservative Assoc were 100% behind Andrew Mitchell in stating he no longer supports Boris. I wonder if Fabbo has support from his Assoc? or if they are even consulted! For sure I will not vote Tory next election. This farce is worthy of a pantomine
