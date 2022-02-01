Lichfield’s MP has been criticised for continuing to support the Prime Minister in the wake of the publication of an update into claims of parties at Number 10.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

Boris Johnson apologised in the House of Commons yesterday, but some Conservative figures – including his predecessor Theresa May and Sutton Coldfield MP Andrew Mitchell – were openly critical of the party’s leader in the debate that followed.

But Michael Fabricant told MPs that the Prime Minister was “right to apologise” and welcomed his promise to make changes at Number 10.

The Lichfield MP later said on social media that Mr Johnson had the backing of his party.

“Boris really worked the room at the 1922 Committee meeting tonight. “I think by the end it was like a Billy Graham evangelical love-in! “He apologised again, but then outlined where we go from here.” Michael Fabricant MP

But Cllr Paul Ray, who stood against Mr Fabricant in the last General Election, said it was “an insult” to people across Lichfield and Burntwood that their MP had decided to stand by Mr Johnson.

The Liberal Democrat representative said:

Paul Ray

“When I stood against Michael Fabricant at the last General Election I said in my election literature he was “rude, daft and a caricature” and that “Lichfield and Burntwood deserved so much better”. How right I was. “Sue Gray’s update on parties being held in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns is clear. “This is a damning moment for Boris Johnson but our Conservative MP cannot hide behind lame excuses any longer. “We all know that while people in our area made terrible sacrifices during lockdowns, Boris Johnson and his team were partying in Downing Street. “It is an insult to everyone in our area to see Michael Fabricant refusing to speak out about the Conservative Prime Minister who broke the law and lied about it.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

Another former General Election rival, Labour’s Cllr Dave Robertson, branded the Tory MP as “out of touch”.