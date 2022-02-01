The former Tempest Ford site in Lichfield city centre

Council chiefs say they hope to “accelerate” plans to redevelop land earmarked for the failed Friarsgate scheme in Lichfield.

A report to Lichfield District Council’s cabinet has outlined plans for a zoned approach to the land, which includes the local authority’s own offices, the former Tempest Ford and police station sites, the multi-storey car park and bus station.

If approved, the project would see a mix of commercial developments – such as food and drink, a cinema and offices – begin to take shape at the end of this year, followed by residential elements later in the process, with a view to completing construction by the end of 2024.

The report said the local authority was keen to create a “high quality mixed use scheme” on the land at the junction of Birmingham Road and St John Street.

“The council is in the strong position of owning the land in the Birmingham Road site, so has a great opportunity in a key gateway site to extend the city centre and re-shape the landscape of the city at a time when the future of the high street is being reimagined for the 21st Century. “The redevelopment will support wider ambitions to provide a balance of uses that tie in with aspirations outlined in the 2020 masterplan for a thriving, vibrant and visionary city centre. “In order to accelerate delivery, the council will now bring the site forward for development in a multi-phased, multi-zoned approach, bringing forward discrete areas of the scheme against an overarching masterplan for the whole site.” Report to Lichfield District Council’s cabinet

The report adds that the council will lead on the regeneration project an appoint specialist contractors rather than wait for an overall developer to come forward to take on the whole site.

The land has long been a bone of contention locally, having seen the long-awaited Friarsgate redevelopment bite the dust after more than a decade of planning.

But the council report insists the mistakes of the past will not be repeated.

“The approach builds on the lessons learned from the previous attempts to develop the site. “But it is recognised that there are still risks involved, including the resource requirements for the council and its advisors in playing a more prominent role in the early stage activity to bring the various parts of the site forward.” Report to Lichfield District Council’s cabinet

The report will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on 8th February.