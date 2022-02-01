People in Staffordshire are being urged to remain cautious despite the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Case rates across the county have fallen to just below 1,000 per 100,000 people.

Some restrictions have now been lifted, including the mandatory usage of face coverings in public places.

But despite the move, Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health, said people should continue to take “sensible precautions” to reduce the risk of spreading infection.

“Although case rates have fallen dramatically since January’s peak, they still remain much higher than we’d like so it remains incredibly important for people to take steps to minimise the risk of catching and spreading Covid-19. “Small habits like continuing to wear face coverings in public places, meeting people you don’t live with outdoors or letting fresh air in if you’re meeting indoors can help protect yourself and others. “The more people who follow the guidance the better the chance we have of bringing local case rates down further.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr McMahon said it was also important that people took up Covid vaccines whenever they are eligible.

“Giving yourself as much protection as possible against the short-term and long-term effects of coronavirus is crucial for eligible people of all ages – and it’s never too late to do so. “Whether it’s the first, second or booster dose that you need, there are plenty of ways to get vaccinated in Staffordshire so please don’t delay.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Vaccination walk-in clinic details can be found at www.twbstaffsandstoke.org.uk/coronavirus. People can also book a booster appointment via the NHS national booking system at www.nhs.uk/coronavirusvaccine.