A family-owned business in Shenstone is celebrating after extending an agreement to supply a national supermarket chain.

R & RW Bartlett has been supplying carrots and parsnips to Aldi since 2011.

But it has now confirmed a change which will see it provide vegetables to three rather than two of the supermarket’s depots.

Roy Bartlett, owner of R & RW Bartlett, said:

“Our partnership with Aldi keeps us very busy – especially during key trading periods such as Christmas and Easter when our products are in particular demand. But we wouldn’t change that for the world. “The growing partnership has allowed us to bring even more staff onboard, invest in new technology to improve our growing and harvesting efficiencies and integrate new sustainable farming practices. “We’re working hard to grow our family business while improving our business practices, profitability and sustainability, and we look forward to continuing our work with Aldi to enable this.” Roy Bartlett

The Bartlett family has been farming in Staffordshire since the 1800s, though it was in the 1950s when Roy and his mother started selling their home-grown vegetables to local markets.

In 1984, Roy and his son Rod formed R & RW Bartlett as the business is now known today, with Rod’s daughter joining the team in 2011.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said the new agreement was part of an extra £1.6billion invested with British suppliers since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.