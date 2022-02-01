Two men have been arrested after thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to lorry trailers and goods in Fradley.

Image of the damage goods in one of the trailers

Police were called to premises on Wood End Lane at 6.15pm on Sunday (30th January).

They found damage – estimated at £4,000 – had been caused.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Officers found substantial damage to a number of trailers as well as around 40 boxes containing laptops and clothing. “It is believed that offenders then used one of the trailers to attempt to transport the laptops away from the scene before they were apprehended by officers. “A grey Nissan Qashqai which was parked nearby was also seized by officers. “Nothing was reported stolen.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

A 31-year-old man from the Wolverhampton area was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. A 33-year-old man from the Willenhall area was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Both have since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 578 of 30th January