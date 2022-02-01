Police are warning drivers not to leave their engines running after a man attempted to steal a vehicle in Stonnall.

The incident happened on Lazy Hill at 5.30pm on Saturday (29th January).

A woman was locking the gate to an enclosure when a man tried to take her vehicle, which had bee left with the engine running.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“When it was clear the this attempt was not going to be successful, the male made off and was picked up by a male driving a black Corsa. “People should make life difficult for opportunist thieves by not leaving their cars running while they are not in them.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

The man is described as white and aged between 18 and 20 with blonde hair and around 6ft tall.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 199 of 30th January.