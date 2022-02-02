St Giles Hospice nurse Charlotte Griffiths

A Christmas raffle has raised more than £100,000 for St Giles Hospice.

The annual fundraiser will help fund care and support for patients – and their families – living with a terminal illness.

Elinor Eustace, income generation director at the Whittington-based charity, thanked people who took part for helping to ensure vital services could continue.

“We are absolutely overwhelmed by the kindness of our supporters who showed the true spirit of Christmas with their generosity this year. “By playing our Christmas raffle and making additional donations on top of their ticket purchases our supporters have raised an amazing £101,363, which will make a huge contribution towards funding care services for the families we support. “This is the fourth successive Christmas raffle to raise more than £100,000, which is a fantastic achievement. “Our summer and Christmas raffles have been more important to us than ever over the last two years, as our other fundraising income has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we can’t thank people enough for continuing to support St Giles.” Elinor Eustace, St Giles Hospice

As well as the two raffles, St Giles Hospice also operates a weekly lottery to help cover the £10million it needs each year to provide care.

For details on how to support the charity by taking part in the weekly draw visit www.stgileshospice.com/lottery.