A report says developers are “excited” by the opportunities at a key site in Lichfield city centre.

A map showing the land earmarked for the Birmingham Road site development

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet will discuss the new proposals to redevelop the site previously earmarked for the failed Friarsgate scheme.

If approved, the local authority hopes to use a zoned approach to create commercial and residential units on the rebranded Birmingham Road Site to be completed by the end of 2024.

It said initial testing within the market had shown the location was an attractive one for developers.

“The council carried out some soft market testing of the proposal for the site in November 2021 to test reaction to the proposals being put forward to develop the site. “In summary, all the developers engaged were excited by the opportunity and recognise the unique nature and opportunity presented by the site, especially as it is a key gateway location. “The proposed mix of uses were all supported by the developers.” Report to Lichfield District Council’s cabinet

The exact details of what will make up the commercial element of the site is still to be confirmed, but the report to cabinet identifies elements such as food and drink outlets, a cinema and a boutique hotel.

The report added that the proposals – if approved would now move to the next stage in order to finalise details of the make-up of the development.

Despite the failure of the Friarsgate scheme on the site, some aspects of the project could still be salvaged as part of the new project.

An artist’s impression of the cinema which would have formed part of the Friarsgate development

“In order to bring forward the site under a multi-phased direct delivery approach, the council will take the lead on initiating the necessary studies and due diligence work before directly appointing the specialist contractors required to develop the individual parts of the site, while still ensuring that work is completed to an overarching masterplan for the site. “The council already has a number of studies and surveys that were created for the previous Friarsgate development – these will be reviewed to see which remain relevant, or can be updated with a little additional work.” Report to Lichfield District Council’s cabinet

The report will be discussed at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’ cabinet on 8th February.