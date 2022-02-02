Only a handful of tickets remain for a talk by wildlife filmmaker Gordon Buchanan in Lichfield.

Gordon Buchanan

The broadcaster will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 12th February.

A spokesperson said:

“For the first time, Gordon will be taking a look back at his incredible 30 years working both behind and in front of the camera.

“This will be a rare opportunity to discover what has continued to drive his career and the landmark stories that take pride of place in his work.”

Tickets are £25 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.