Police are trying to trace a man who smashed a window at a Lichfield business.

The incident happened at Trent Valley island at 4.45pm yesterday (1st February).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Officers have reviewed CCTV footage and would like to speak to a man who was seen during this timeframe walking from Burton Old Road West.

“He is described as white, in his late teens, wearing a dark jacket, light-coloured trousers and a grey woolly hat.”