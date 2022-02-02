Time is running out for community groups in Lichfield and Burntwood to apply for funding to help celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Grants of up to £10,000 are being made available through the Let’s Create Jubilee Fund to run creative and cultural events to mark the milestone.

Voluntary organisations have until 28th February to apply for the money.

Steve Adams, chief executive of The Community Foundation said:

“We’re giving people across the county the opportunity to create events and activities to celebrate this historic milestone through arts and culture. “The deadline for applications is approaching and I urge voluntary groups, artists and performers to apply – and we welcome collaborative applications as we know this may produce imaginative and creative ideas to help bring communities together.” Steve Adams, The Community Foundation

For more details on how to apply visit www.staffordshire.foundation/letscreatefund.