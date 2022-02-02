People in Lichfield are being given the chance to get their Covid jabs at a walk-in clinic in the city next week.

Lichfield Community Fire Station

Lichfield Community Fire Station on Birmingham Road will host the NHS vaccination team between 11.30am and 4.30pm on Tuesday (8th February).

The clinic will be offering Pfizer doses to children aged between 12 and 15, along with first, second and booster doses for those aged 16 over.

Dr Paddy Hannigan, Clinical Lead for the vaccination programme in Staffordshire, said:

“We are keen to encourage more people in the Lichfield area to get fully vaccinated and would urge anyone in the city who is eligible and has not yet received their latest jab to come along to this walk-in clinic at Lichfield Fire Station. “We are still seeing significant numbers of patients coming forward for their first doses, and we are very happy to welcome them. “If you have not yet had your first jab, then you are not alone and please don’t feel that you have missed your chance – we will be very happy to see you. “It is vitally important that as many people as possible receive all of their Covid-19 jabs, both for their own health, and also for the safety of their loved ones and the wider community. “We understand that for some people making an appointment or committing to a time in general may be difficult or inconvenient, so to help we have introduced walk-in clinics to make it as easy possible for everyone who is eligible to get all of their doses.” Dr Paddy Hannigan

Booster vaccinations will only be given three months or more after someone has had their second jab and anyone turning up at a walk-in centre before this date will not be eligible.

Full details of walk-in clinics across Staffordshire are available online.