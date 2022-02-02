Van drivers are being warned to be on their guard after incidents in the Lichfield area.

Tools and personal belongings were taken from a van parked in the Holiday Inn car park at Wall Island between 6pm on Monday (31st January) and 7.45am the following morning.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall said:

“Offenders used a grinder to drill through the lock to the side door on a secure Ford Transit van. “Having gained access to the interior, the tools and personal belongings were stolen. There was also an attempt to steal fuel from the vehicle as well.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

In another incident, a white Transit van was stolen from a driveway on Thornes Croft in Stonnall between 5.30pm and 9pm on Monday (31st January).

Anyone with information on the Wall Island incident can contact police on 101, quoting incident 150 of 1st February, while the Stonnall theft is incident 639 of 31st January.