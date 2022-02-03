A proposed new community centre in Streethay and efforts to restore the Lichfield Canal are set to benefit from funding provided by developers.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet will discuss proposals to allocate the Community Infrastructure Levy cash to the two projects next week.

If approved, it would see £600,000 provided for the community centre on the new Roman Heights development, while the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust would receive £260,000 for work alongside Falkland Road.

A remaining £740,000 in the pot is to be retained with a future bidding round likely to open later this year.

A report from Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for economic development and leisure, said:

“This additional time may provide opportunity for some of the unsuccessful projects to resubmit revised proposals to address any concerns or issues identified. “Ultimately, a balance needs to be struck between ensuring that the community can benefit from those strategic projects that are ready to commence, while recognising it may be prudent to retain some monies and allocate them for a specific project or projects that may not be immediately ready. “This is because it can be that a commitment is required by other potential founding sources that monies are available from the Strategic Community Infrastructure Levy pot in order to lever in other monies.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Projects which were not awarded the money include a £600,000 application from Swimhouse Leisure Ltd and a bid for £1million to support the development of a new leisure centre in Lichfield.

Cllr Eadie’s report explained:

“The leisure centre project will now require revision as it was unable to secure some of the match funding sought from other sources and therefore is not currently readily deliverable. “In relation to the bid by Swimhouse Leisure Ltd, clarification from the applicant has indicated that they are a Community Investment Company , but are awaiting confirmation from the regulator of charitable status. “Once the applicant is able to confirm its status, it would be appropriate as part of any due diligence process for officers to then undertake appropriate checks before consideration is given to the allocation of any funds.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The use of the Community Infrastructure Levy funding will be debated at the cabinet meeting on 8th February.