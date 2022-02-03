A golf course in Lichfield could be axed if plans to revamp Beacon Park are given the go ahead.

The golf course at Beacon Park. Picture: Bs0u10e01

People have been asked to give their views on the proposals after Lichfield District Council said current usage of the facilities could see them removed and the land used for alternative activities.

Figures have revealed that golf, foot golf and disc golf facilities saw just 8,000 uses each year – an average of around 20 a day.

The council said changes could see more people able to use the area of Beacon Park where the course currently sits.

Councillor Iain Eadie, cabinet member for leisure, said:

“Beacon Park is an amazing green space and a great resource to help keep our residents healthy and active. “What is happening currently is that over a third the park is only being used by a handful of people. “I want to hear from people about how we could use this space differently.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Eadie said the consultation would consider ways the space could benefit more park users in future.

“Should we look at things like community gardens, orchards, re-wilding or things like tree top rope courses and zip lines? “We really want to hear what people would like to do, so that the whole of Beacon Park can be used more. “Meanwhile, we will open these 20 acres back up to general park users in April, so that walkers, joggers, picnickers, outdoor recreation and play can safely use this space too.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The survey runs online until 21st February.