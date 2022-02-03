Youngsters will be given the chance to get green-fingered tips at a workshop in Shenstone.

Dobbies will host its Little Seedlings Club on Sunday (6th February) for children aged between four and ten.

The workshop at the garden centre will show youngsters how to start growing fruit, vegetables and herbs indoors during the winter months.

Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager, said:

“Our gardening club allows children from all backgrounds to come together and connect with one another in a friendly group setting. “Learning about the plants in their garden, wildlife and environment, we strive to nurture their minds with fun-filled activities. “Our Little Seedlings Club is ever-popular and spaces are filled quickly. We’d encourage anyone looking to bring their children along to our Shenstone store to book in advance to avoid any disappointment.” Sarah Murray, Dobbies

For more details on how to take part in the free session visit www.dobbies.com/events.