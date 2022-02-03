Future generations cannot afford to pay for “blather and vacuous promises” on the environment from the Prime Minister, Lichfield and Burntwood’s Green Party chairman has said.
Stephen Sanders made his comments in an open letter to Conservative MP Michael Fabricant.
In it, he said party politics must be put aside for the good of the planet.
“We are facing issues that transcend party allegiance – after all, they are likely to have dreadful impacts on generations to come.
“Johnson’s blather and vacuous promises on the environment, his clear inclination to support the extraction and use of fossil fuel, both at home and abroad, his distancing us from the environmental concerns of scientists of international standing have highlighted his shortsightedness and an apparent clear commitment to helping wealth accrue to his mates.
“These are far from the behaviours that may decent, loyal Conservative supporters have ever held.”Stephen Sanders, Green Party
Mr Sanders said that Conservative MPs had a start decision to make on the future of the Prime Minister.
“I can’t make up my mind whether to ask you to rid the Tories of this demonstrably incompetent, unprincipled and egocentric usurper for the good for the party and our country, or to press you to continue supporting him in the hope that he will so discredit the Conservatives that the party never finds itself in power ever again?
“There are few places that those who find the current state of affairs abhorrent can turn to, but for those who believe we and future generations have a right to look forward to a green and pleasant land in which to live.
The Green Party is growing rapidly – that growth is contributed to by many people who see further than just the next short-term gain, irrespective of any longer-term damage that it might cause.
“They are leaving other parties to come on board and join a party with a future.”Stephen Sanders, Green Party