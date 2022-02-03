Future generations cannot afford to pay for “blather and vacuous promises” on the environment from the Prime Minister, Lichfield and Burntwood’s Green Party chairman has said.

Stephen Sanders made his comments in an open letter to Conservative MP Michael Fabricant.

In it, he said party politics must be put aside for the good of the planet.

“We are facing issues that transcend party allegiance – after all, they are likely to have dreadful impacts on generations to come. “Johnson’s blather and vacuous promises on the environment, his clear inclination to support the extraction and use of fossil fuel, both at home and abroad, his distancing us from the environmental concerns of scientists of international standing have highlighted his shortsightedness and an apparent clear commitment to helping wealth accrue to his mates. “These are far from the behaviours that may decent, loyal Conservative supporters have ever held.” Stephen Sanders, Green Party

Mr Sanders said that Conservative MPs had a start decision to make on the future of the Prime Minister.