Drivers in Lichfield are being warned of a week of delays due to scheduled roadworks.

Temporary traffic lights have been installed at the junction of Burton Road and Oak Way in Streethay.

They are scheduled to be in place until 8th February.

Residents living nearby are being told the works being carried out by South Staffs Water could also impact on supplies.

“People may experience some minor water discolouration or lower than normal pressure during some scheduled works.” South Staffs Water spokesperson

The latest roadworks come just days after a previous set installed for electricity works were removed at the same junction.