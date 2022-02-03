People are being asked for their views as part of a consultation on the future shape of parish councils across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council House

Lichfield District Council has launched a review of community governance arrangements.

The process will explore whether changes are needed to the current structure which covers the following parishes:

Alrewas

Armitage with Handsacre

Burntwood Town Council

Clifton Campville

Colton

Curborough, Elmhurst, Farewell and Chorley

Drayton Bassett

Edingale

Elford Parish Council

Fazeley

Fradley and Streethay

Hammerwich

Hamstall Ridware

Harlaston

Hints and Canwell

Kings Bromley

Lichfield City Council

Longdon

Mavesyn

Shenstone

Swinfen and Packington

Wall

Weeford

Whittington and Fisherwick

Wigginton and Hopwas

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health said:

Angela Lax

“Having effective community governance arrangements contributes significantly to improved local democracy, greater community engagement and better local service delivery. “Community Governance Reviews such as the one we are undertaking are carried out every 10 to 15 years. They provide an opportunity to review parishes and make changes to local arrangements where they are needed. “I would encourage anyone with an interest in local democracy or in their local community to take a look at the details of the review and put forward their views on whether they think arrangements could be improved.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District council

The online consultation is available via the Lichfield District Council Website and will run until 25th April.

The results of the initial consultation will used by Lichfield District Council to draw up recommendations for any new or revised arrangements that will then be consulted on later in the year.