People are being asked for their views as part of a consultation on the future shape of parish councils across Lichfield and Burntwood.
Lichfield District Council has launched a review of community governance arrangements.
The process will explore whether changes are needed to the current structure which covers the following parishes:
- Alrewas
- Armitage with Handsacre
- Burntwood Town Council
- Clifton Campville
- Colton
- Curborough, Elmhurst, Farewell and Chorley
- Drayton Bassett
- Edingale
- Elford Parish Council
- Fazeley
- Fradley and Streethay
- Hammerwich
- Hamstall Ridware
- Harlaston
- Hints and Canwell
- Kings Bromley
- Lichfield City Council
- Longdon
- Mavesyn
- Shenstone
- Swinfen and Packington
- Wall
- Weeford
- Whittington and Fisherwick
- Wigginton and Hopwas
Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health said:
“Having effective community governance arrangements contributes significantly to improved local democracy, greater community engagement and better local service delivery.
“Community Governance Reviews such as the one we are undertaking are carried out every 10 to 15 years. They provide an opportunity to review parishes and make changes to local arrangements where they are needed.
“I would encourage anyone with an interest in local democracy or in their local community to take a look at the details of the review and put forward their views on whether they think arrangements could be improved.”Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District council
The online consultation is available via the Lichfield District Council Website and will run until 25th April.
The results of the initial consultation will used by Lichfield District Council to draw up recommendations for any new or revised arrangements that will then be consulted on later in the year.