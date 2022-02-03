A specialist Star Wars toys auction is taking place in Lichfield to coincide with a new exhibition taking place in the city.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers is offering free valuations ahead of the sale on 17th March.

It takes place as The Hub at St Mary’s hosts the May The Toys Be With You exhibition, which runs until 20th March. The showcase features vintage toys, posters and artwork from the hit movie series.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said he was hoping to see fans dust out their toys and items from across the galaxy.

“This spectacular exhibition is already inspiring people to hunt out their old Star Wars toys and memorabilia. “Now with three film trilogies and numerous spin-offs, Stars Wars is more popular than ever and The Force is especially strong for original toys and memorabilia. “It’s a perfect time to see what they might make under the hammer – so we’re deploying our own Imperial Probe Droid to join in the search.” Richard Winterton

Viewing for the Star Wars auction is expected to be held at The Hub the day before the sale.

The city centre venue will benefit from a percentage of the proceeds from the auction and Richard Winterton Auctioneers is also sponsoring a private viewing of the exhibition in February.

Anyone wishing to book an appointment to discuss valuing their Star Wars items can call 01543 251081 or email office@richardwinterton.co.uk.