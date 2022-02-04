A councillor has called for “a bit of honesty” on future plans for a new leisure centre in Lichfield.

The proposed layout of the new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park

Proposals have been put forward to build a long term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre on land at Stychbrook Park.

But the scheme was dealt a blow when an application for Levelling Up funding was rejected.

A new report also shows that a bid for £1million of Community Infrastructure Levy cash will also not go ahead.

It has led to some suggestions that rather than a single centre, leisure provision could instead be distributed across the city.

Cllr Joanne Grange, independent member for Chadsmead, said the lack of funding raised concerns over how the local authority intended to keep its pledge to residents.

“The cabinet promised a new leisure centre not, as Cllr Iain Eadie tried to tell the leisure centre task group, ‘leisure facilities’ spread across the city. “He was also told at the same task group meeting to go away and try harder to get funding, yet in [the Community Infrastructure Levy] report he is sticking to the line that the project will require revision. “As everyone knows, revision means cutting back on plans, which have already been scaled back from the original intentions. “It’s time for a bit of honesty here. If the cabinet is going to break its promise to the 10,000 people who signed the petition and the hundreds who heard the promise being made in the Garrick that there will be a new leisure centre, now’s the time to say it.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

The new centre was proposed after the previous site at Friary Grange had initially been earmarked for closure when a number of the facilities transferred to the adjoining school as part of a move for it to become an academy.

A public campaign saw Lichfield District Council u-turn on the decision and instead opt to fund short term work to keep the remaining facilities open along with a commitment to develop a long-term replacement.

“Not just about what happens within a physical building”

Cllr Eadie, cabinet member for leisure, said other sources of money to pay for the plans were being explored – but added that a new strategy could see the local authority look at different ways to spend the £5million it previously pledged for the new facility.

