A Vision of Elvis

Audiences are being invited to put on their blue suede shoes when a show comes to the Lichfield Garrick.

A Vision of Elvis will visit the city theatre on 24th and 25th February.

Starring Rob Kingsley, the new show will feature classic hits from across the legendary singer’s career.

A spokesperson said:

“A Vision of Elvis has performed to thousands of fans in major theatres, festivals and arenas worldwide and made history by being the first Elvis tribute artist to perform at the New Wembley Stadium to over 50,000 people. “All costumes, instruments and stage settings are authentically recreated to give the feel and energy of a live Elvis concert, which promises to be the ultimate experience for any Elvis fan.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £26 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.