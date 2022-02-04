People have been helping to support a recycling project by dropping off items at Lichfield Cathedral.

The WEEE campaign sees electrical goods repaired by prisoners in Staffordshire and then sold to raise money for charities across the county.

Lichfield Cathedral hosted a collection point for small items such as kettles, clocks and toasters, all of which will now be worked on in a bid to prevent them going to landfill.

Revd Dr David Primrose said:

“At Lichfield Cathedral, we think each week about action we can take to make a difference. “Promoting the WEEE campaign is a great example of a collective response, which benefits the environment, helps with rehabilitation and favours repairing broken items over their disposal.” Revd Dr David Primrose, Lichfield Cathedral

Once items are repaired and PAT tested they are sent to charity stores to be sold.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s great to have Lichfield Cathedral joining in with the WEEE project. “It’s the perfect opportunity to give small electrical items a second life and a great example of a community group doing their bit to help make Staffordshire a more sustainable place to live.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

For more details on the scheme, visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/WEEE.