Plans to create a new training facility for railway workers in Burntwood are on track after being given the green light.

Intertrain applied for permission to convert the first floor of 1 Newlands Court on Burntwood Business Park into four teaching rooms, while also using the outside area to store tracks and overhead line cables.

A planning statement said:

“It is expected that 80% of the training will be classroom based, with the remaining 20% of practical training conducted outside using the railway equipment. “The new training facility is expected to create at least four full-time jobs.” Planning statement

The development will also see the creation of a new access to the site off Attwood Road.

