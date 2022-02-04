The former Friarsgate site could see the creation of a new “cultural quarter” if proposals are given the green light.

Part of the area which could be home to Lichfield’s new ‘cultural quarter’

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet will discuss the proposals for land on the rebadged Birmingham Road Site next week.

A document outlining how the project could shape up shows that five zones would be created.

Residential areas would occupy a large section of the former Tempest Ford and bus station areas, with food and drink along with leisure provision being placed on part of the current council offices and the multi-storey car park.

The proposed cinema would also sit alongside the one-time Debenhams store as part of a planned “cultural quarter” adjacent to the Lichfield Garrick.

The site would also see a green space used to link St John Street to the area where the multi-storey car park currently stands.

A report explains:

“The Birmingham Road is the focal point of the site for arrivals into the city by train and provides an opportunity for the creation of a gateway into the site, as well as drawing people though to a cultural quarter type space to the nothern boundary and into the Three Spires Shopping Centre. “The junction where St John Street and the Birmingham Road meet offers the potential for a gateway building to mark the location and create a sense of arrival to the area, framed by an inviting open space.” Report to meeting of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet

The proposals would also see the loss of some existing space occupied by the council on Frog Lane, with offices having the potential to move into the upper space above the new leisure area adjacent to the Lichfield Garrick.

“There are four edges to the site boundary that each have a different character. “Each area provides an opportunity to integrate with the existing built form and pattern” Report to meeting of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet

The proposals will be discussed at a meeting of the council’s cabinet on 8th February.