A painting has returned to a Lichfield museum after repair work was carried out.
The portrait of Erasmus Darwin’s mother, Elizabeth, was badly damaged when it fell in February last year.
But a spokesperson for Erasmus Darwin House confirmed the painting had now been fully repaired.
“Thankfully, our insurers were able to cover the majority of the cost to repair the portrait.
“Due to the extent of the damage, the repairs were only completed at the end of last year.
“We would like to thank Tadley Services Ltd for their wonderful restoration of the portrait, which is now safely back with us.”Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson
Should have taken it to the Repair Shop, as per TV, wouldn’t have cost you anything.
