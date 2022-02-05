Lichfield City FC clocked up a century of goals for the season as they returned to winning ways with a home triumph over Bewdley Town.

Second half strikes from Joe Haines, Charlie Shaw and Chandler Pegg secured the points for Ivor Green’s men in their Midland Football League Premier Division clash.

In blustery conditions, James Beeson in the Lichfield goal had to be alert early on to deal with a swirling free-kick before he saw a wind-assisted shot clear his crossbar as well.

Bewdley sent a header wide of the target before City thought they’d broke the deadlock when Kyle Adams found the net, only for the referee to pull play back for a foul in the build up.

Shaw was next to be denied when visiting keeper Joe Sidaway kept out his strike, before Jack Edwards saw an effort hit the outside of the post before the break.

The second half saw Lichfield start brightly with Lewi Burnside firing wide and Sidaway forced to parry out a strike from Edwards.

The Bewdley goal was leading a charmed life as Luke Childs found space to send an effort goalwards only for the upright to come to the visiting side’s rescue once more.

Goal number 100 of the season for City looked to be coming and it duly arrived when Joe Haines’ deep cross crept in at the back post to make it 1-0.

Sidaway prevent Childs from doubling the lead with a smart save before sub Chandler Pegg saw a shot blocked.

Lichfield keeper Beeson was also kept busy as Bewdley looked to find a leveller.

Any nerves were eased though when Shaw made it 2-0 with a far post finish.

The points were sealed when Pegg capitalised on a loose ball to find the net.