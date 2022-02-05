Council chiefs have been meeting to discuss how Staffordshire can help tackle climate change.

Representatives from Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council were among those in the first session of the Staffordshire Sustainability Board.

The group discussed how local authorities could work together to help tackle climate change and achieve carbon net zero by 2050.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The creation of this partnership is an important step forward in our goal to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. “We all have a role to play in tackling climate change and improving the environment. By working together, we can begin to look at changes in transportation, residential properties, industry, agriculture and commercial activities. “This way, I believe we can achieve much more than working in isolation. “The partnership will enable us to have important conversations with those that will be able to help facilitate change. By working more closely with our local authority colleagues and collaboratively with our residents, communities and businesses, we can all help to make a difference.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

Staffordshire County Council says it has reduced carbon emissions by 25% since declaring a climate change emergency in 2019.