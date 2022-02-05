Drivers in Lichfield are being warned of more delays as gas main works are carried out.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place along various sections of Roman Way between Monday (7th February) and 25th March.

The measures will allow for gas main replacement work to take place.

A spokesperson for Cadent said:

“We appreciate this is likely to cause some inconvenience for which we apologise. “However, this is important work to ensure the safe supply of gas to the area. “We will make every effort to complete the work as efficiently as possible.” Cadent spokesperson

The temporary traffic lights will be in place at junctions with Carmichael Close, Henderson Close, Hawkesmoor Drive, Abbotsford Road, Yew Tree Avenue and Broad Lane during the works.