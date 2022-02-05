Jack Langston clocked up his 100th Chasetown FC goal as his side made it five wins in a row.

The Scholars continued their hunt for promotion with an impressive display at Loughbrough Dynamo.

Chasetown started on the front foot and Langston rattled the post early on with a deflected effort.

But he wouldn’t be denied his century of goals for the club for long when a long range effort flew past goalkeeper Rueben Rabstein who was a replacement before kick off for injured Jason Alexander.

Kyle Jardine missed a great chance at the start of the second half for Dynamo when his strike was blocked from close range.

Langston almost added a second when Rabstein saved from Danny O’Callaghan but the rebound was fired over the bar.

The Dynamo keeper then denied a one on one with Johno Atherton as the visitors tried to wrap up the points.

Jordan Evans almost added a second with a left footed corner that almost nestled in the bottom of the net, but then turned provider in the 74th minute as Chasetown made it 2-0 when his cross was headed home by Joey Butlin.