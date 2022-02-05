Students at a Lichfield performing arts school will be walking the red carpet to celebrate screen successes.

Industry professional have been working with pupils from LCA Academy of Performing Arts on a series of nine short films.

The work will be screened in front of the students and their families at an Oscars-style event at the National Memorial Arboretum in April.

Eleanor Ham

The academy’s director, Eleanor Ham, said:

“Our Oscars has been something we’ve been wanting to do for some time but Covid meant plans had to be delayed, so we’re super excited for the event – it will definitely be worth the wait.” Eleanor Ham

A number of local businesses have already pledged their support towards providing sponsorship and donating auction prizes for the evening.

“We’ve been delighted by the generosity and support of local companies, but we’ve still got some way to go yet “I wanted the students and their families to get the best possible experience to reward them for their hard work and commitment, so I want to do it properly. “I soon realised that filming on an iPhone and writing scripts myself just wasn’t going to produce the right end result, hence we are looking for sponsorship not just for elements of hosting the event, but also the production of each of the films.” Eleanor Ham

For more information on the awards, email eleanor@lcaperformingarts.com.