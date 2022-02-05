Music fans will be able to enjoy three gigs as new themed nights launch at a venue in Lichfield city centre.

The Little Easy Band

The Hub at St Mary’s will launch The Hub R’n’B Club with The Little Easy Band on 18th February.

The Alfie Rome Blues Band will be next on the bill on 18th March before Sean Taylor takes to the stage on 15th April.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“We are pleased to announce that this season we’re launching The Hub R’n’B Club and Friday Folk Sessions. “These will be relaxed Friday night music sessions with some of the UK’s finest acts. “The Little Easy Band are kicking things off – these Birmingham lads are incredible. They play with warmth, soul and style.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.