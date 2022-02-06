A former cabinet member says history is repeating itself amid fears a new leisure centre in Lichfield may not materialise.

Cllr Liz Little

Proposal have been put forward to create a long term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre at Stychbrook Park.

Lichfield District Council had previously pledged £5million to fund the facility.

But the scheme was thrown into doubt after Levelling Up funding failed to materialise, while a £1million bid for Community Infrastructure Levy cash was delayed due to the need for revisions to the proposals.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for leisure, said a review had suggested the £5million the council had pledged could now be spent on leisure across the district rather than in a single location.

But Cllr Elizabeth Little, who previously had responsibility for major projects including the proposed facility prior to her resignation from the cabinet, said the goalposts were being moved.

“A commitment was given by the cabinet in October 2019 at the Lichfield Garrick, of which Cllr Eadie was a part of, to build a new leisure centre, not leisure facilities across the district. “With the reason coverage of the future of the golf facilities, I have concerns that history is repeating itself following the failure of the Local Plan earlier this year – another of Cllr Eadie’s responsibilities. “I would implore the leader too give some honesty here as to what the future holds for leisure and our public open spaces across the district.” Cllr Elizabeth Little, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Little’s call follows similar criticism from Cllr Joanne Grange, who also called for the council’s leadership to be clear with residents if they planned to row back from the promised new leisure centre.

Cllr Eadie told Lichfield Live that a Local Government Association (LGA) review had highlighted how future leisure needs could be delivered differently in future.

Iain Eadie

“In their feedback report, the LGA said the development of a new Active Living Strategy will be important, and could assist with finalising the approach to new leisure facilities and in particular to engage partners in a joined up approach to delivering outcomes. “They felt this strategy should help shape the approach we take – not just about what happens within a physical building but within the community. “Our new Active Living Strategy will be published in the next few months and will be central to how we spend the council’s £5million investment on capital projects that deliver health and wellbeing outcomes for the people that live in our district.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

But Cllr Grange, independent member for Chadsmead ward, said Cllr Eadie was ignoring the clear views of local residents in favour of “a bunch of outsiders”.